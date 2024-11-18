Woman Showed Up In His Neighborhood Offering A 5% Rebate On Gas Bills, But When He Found Out She Was A Scammer He Sent Her Running

People can be deceiving.

They dress the part and talk eloquently, but still, they might be hiding something…

In this case, a man felt that something was off about an official-looking woman who was knocking on doors around his neighborhood.

So when he looked her “company” up, he realized they were scammers.

So he ruined their day.

Let’s read the story.

Ruining a Scammer’s Day Earlier today someone knocked on my door claiming to be from a company that audits natural gas suppliers. She asked to see my gas bill to see if the current rate approved by the state is correct and to sign me up for a 5% rebate. She almost had me because she had a very official-looking I.D. When I saw that the online form she wanted me to sign said it was a contract, I asked her to send it in the mail. She agreed and left. I immediately googled the company and the first thing that came up was a Better Business Bureau report that this is a scam. The company is locking people into much higher energy rates.

He was very smart to look it up instead of simply trusting them.

Now he simply had to warn others.

So, I left my house to find the scammer and she was at a neighbor’s house down the street. The wife was just about to sign the contract when I called across the yard, “Don’t sign that! I’m your neighbor and this is a scam!” The husband came to the door and kicked the lady off of his property. I followed this woman and another one who was at the house next door, and called the police. I was about 30 ft behind. While I was giving a detailed description of the two women, they were on the phone with someone.

He hit the nail on the head…

A minute later, a white van came driving up, and the driver yelled at the women, “Hurry up and get in! You walk too slow!” The women ran and hopped in the van. The van then drove off backwards down the street so I couldn’t get the license number. The whole time I was relaying all of this to the police dispatcher, who sent a car to the neighborhood.

That was an awesome catch and he did everyone a favor.

Con artists always sound trustworthy, but he didn’t fall for it.

And he saved his neighbors, too!

