AI Music Generation Software Is Now Creating Songs Where The AI Is Weeping At The End

Music is a beautiful thing. Some songs can truly feel like they are reaching in and touching your soul. They can evoke powerful emotions in just about everyone.

As with everything else these days, artificial intelligence (AI) is starting to get pretty good at generating music.

One popular song generating AI program is known as Suno, and it allows users to provide prompts and it will create the music. It is a pretty impressive system, but as with anything, there are still some oddities with it.

For example, Reddit user u/BloodMossHunter posted a clip of the end of a song that he made with Suno AI and the AI was weeping.

Sounds a little creepy, but it really happened.

Other people have reported other weird events being added to their songs.

User u/SkyDemonAirPirates posted a link to the song he had made entitled, “Ignorance Was Bliss.” Nothing too special there, except at the end of the song a glitchy female voice asks if the listener is still alive.

As if that wasn’t weird enough, the voice started laughing maniacally.

They claimed another track had a voice cry out, “Please Help Me” in a way that clearly wasn’t in line with the rest of the song.

So, the obvious question is, what is going on?

Is this AI system becoming self-aware and trying to figure out what is happening?

Not likely.

User u/HubertRosenthal offers a much more reasonable explanation:

“I think this happens because some songs have random outros. So the ai tries to mimic that. And if your prompt has something like „emotional“ in it, it can be crying (?)”

Of course, maybe u/HubertRosenthal is actually just an AI trying to cover up the fact that it is becoming self-aware.

You never know.

I think AI companies owe the public some honest answers here.

