Amazon Customer Thinks Their New Return Policy Will Make More People Start Shopping At Stores Again. – ‘Have to accept a possible return fee, possible partial return, and possible zero return.’

Is it time to make shopping at stores the cool thing to do again?

Well, whether it’s cool or not doesn’t matter, because a TikTokker named Lauren thinks people will start flocking back to stores because of Amazon’s return policy.

Lauren said, “Amazon updated their return policy and now you have to accept a possible return fee, possible partial return, and possible zero return. I feel like we’re used to being spoiled.”

She added, “In the past, if you wanted to return an item and it was a low-cost item under $10, and you told Amazon you wanted to return it, they were like ‘just keep it and we’ll still refund you.’ That happened so many times to people.”

The new Amazon policy gives the company 30 days to refund customers after a return as opposed to giving them money back immediately.

She said she thinks this will cause people to return to stores to shop the old-school way.

Lauren said, “A friend of mine bought an Apple charger, shipped it back. [Amazon] received it and they still have not been issued a refund. Whereas if they had gone to an Apple store, bought the charger, and they take it back, it would be right there right then, that day they received the products.”

