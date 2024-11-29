An Impatient Driver Tailgated Too Closely, So A Hay Bale On The Road Became An Unexpected Lesson In Karma

Some drivers seem to have no patience when it comes to sharing the road.

One reckless tailgater learned speeding has a way of hitting back when he ran headfirst into an obstacle even his flashy lights couldn’t outshine.

Read on for the full story.

A tailgater gets a surprise. This was a few years ago, and I have to admit that it was largely accidental, but it was satisfying nonetheless. I was on my way home when this guy in a lowered, bright orange car with a huge chrome “muffler” sticking out from under the back bumper, hid lights, and a very badly fitted body kit started tailgating me.

This guy clearly wasn’t the most courteous driver.

I had seen the guy coming for a while in my mirrors, going from lane to lane, cutting people off, and in general driving like a jerk. He was in front of me at one point, but when his lane slowed down, he fell behind.

Then he closed in on his next victim.

The next thing I know, he comes buzzing up behind me, with those blinding bright blue headlights right in my mirrors. He gets so close, there’s just this aura of light behind me. Traffic is heavy and I couldn’t get out of his way if I wanted to.

The driver sees a potential hazard ahead.

It was at this point, I see a commotion among the cars in front of me. They are merging into any opening possible. Then I see it. There is a square bale of hay laying in the road that must have fallen off some farmers truck.

The driver tries to get out, but the tailgater doesn’t give him any room.

I don’t really have anywhere to go, and the idiot inches off my back bumper makes it a bad idea to stand on the brakes. That’s when it dawns on me.

They realize the tailgater has a heck of a lot more to lose than they do.

I’m in a 3/4 ton truck with 280,000 miles on it, that looks like it barely survived a war. I’m not worried about what little damage a small bale of hay might do. I never touched the brakes. I feel it hit a couple of times under the truck, but it’s not bad.

The tailgater, on the other hand…

This is followed instantly by a loud whump/crack! noise. The buzzing behind me changes pitch, and those super bright headlights immediately start falling behind. They stay back. Eventually he was able to pass, and as he went by, I could see that part of the the body kit, under the front bumper, was now missing.

Ever heard of keeping a safe distance, jerk?

What did Reddit have to say about this?

Tailgating in traffic is about as counterproductive as it is rude.

Apparently foreign objects in the middle of the road aren’t as unusual as they might seem.

Tailgaters are menaces to society and must be punished.

The defensive driver in this story did everyone a favor that day.

With all the damage, the flashy car had ultimately lost a bit of it’s flair.

Karma hit like a bale of hay!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.