IT Manager Was Let Go Right Before The High School Summer Camp Was About To Start, So They Got Revenge Before Leaving

When hard work isn’t appreciated, it makes sense that some people might want to get revenge.

In today’s story, an IT manager gets replaced, but instead of trying to fight to keep the job, he gets revenge with a few clicks of a computer mouse.

Then he was out the door.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

All clean So for several years I was the IT manager for a high school run by the university. In my tenure I built an online course delivery system to serve their global student body. I managed a fleet of imacs used in local public schools to bring the classes to the masses, as it were. And every summer I ran a fleet of computers across 25 labs for their summer camp. When the director job came up, I shared my interest in the position but was not interviewed. OK.

The new director seemed off from the beginning, but I kept my head down prepping for summer camp which was just a few months away. He brought in a guy to help, but it was clear the guy was there to learn my job so my manager could replace me. I can read a room.

One fine spring morning I was called up and told that my contract was not going to be renewed, come to the HR office. I duly report, and they do their silly dance with my manager feigning a dour face. I don’t protest, and I am calm when he walks me back to my lab\office. I am told to clear my desk and return keys, badge, yadda-yadda. And I do.

The last thing I do is an old Unix trick on my way out. I set a command to run that erases my home drive, my emails, all my documentation for my ‘mission critical’ projects. Shake his hand and go. Less than a week later HR calls and begs me to speak to my old manager about the summer camp project, which I did not.

Don’t mess with an IT manager!

They will make you pay knowing you can’t undo it.

