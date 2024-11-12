Art Teacher Punished A 7th Grader By Locking Him Inside The Closet. When He Opened It To Let Him Out, He Was Shocked To See The Broken Pottery Pieces.

Sometimes, teacher’s punishment of their students is crazy and unreasonable.

This student shares how he was locked in a closet just because he talked too much while their class was watching a video.

His teacher punished him by pushing him inside a closet and locking him in there for a few minutes.

Sadly though, the closet was filled with pottery and when the teacher opened it, he was surprised by what he saw.

Read on for the full details.

Former art teacher and I went to impasse in lvl 7 The first weeks of school at 7th grade is when we started a new set of specialist classes. It’s Art and Industrial Tech.

This student admitted that he was talkative in class.

At my school, there were 2 art teachers, and I had never seen my new teacher. Mr. P (name withheld) had us watching into to art videos for the first 20-30 minutes of each 60-minute block. MAN WERE THEY BORING! I’ll admit, I talked too much during the videos and had been called out multiple times.

So, his teacher called him, brought him out into the hall, and locked him in a closet.

Finally, Mr. P calls me out into the hall for what I assume is a dressing down of words. He directs me to a door next to the classroom where I figure he’s going to yell at me outta ear shot of other kids. Except he doesn’t follow me in and locks the door w/o the lights on.

When Mr. P opened the door, he saw broken pieces of pottery.

As I fumbled my way in this small cupboard/closet, I hit one wall of shelves that has pottery on it. I don’t know how long I was in that room for, but when Mr. P let me out, he realized his mistake. All the pottery was on the ground in ruins, and we were at a stalemate. No discipline to me who had no business being locked in a closet.

