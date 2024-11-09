ATM Machine Customer Breaks Apart A Card Skimmer And Finds A Camera. – ‘If you notice right here, this little hole.’

I’ve never been ripped off by a card skimmer (knock on wood), but the amount of stories out there about them is enough to make anyone nervous.

And here’s another one for folks to chew on…

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what appears to be a card skimmer used to steal information from an ATM machine.

The man told viewers, “Careful when you’re using ATMs, guys. If you notice right here, this little hole, it’s a camera.”

He showed viewers the device he removed from the ATM and said, “If you don’t believe me, I already took one off.”

He said that the device looked just like a regular ATM part but advised viewers, “Now don’t go to every ATM and break it apart, you know.”

In the text overlay, the man wrote, “It ain’t fair that we work hard and so many hours and they just come and try to get it for free. Pay attention and be safe out there.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person is BROKE.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user asked a question.

This is so sketchy!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!