Bank Customer Had Her Account Drained By Scammers Who Used Zelle And Wells Fargo To Rip Her Off

by Matthew Gilligan

Beware of EVEN MORE scammers out there!

A TikTokker named Charlotte posted a video on the social media platform and talked about how she was scammed by people through Zelle and Wells Fargo.

Charlotte told viewers, “I’m literally crying outside Wells Fargo right now” and said that she got a phone call from someone who claimed to be from Wells Fargo who told her that there was suspicious activity on her Zelle account.

She said, “A random person was being sent money from Zelle. I’ve never used Zelle, so this freaked me out.”

The person on the phone asked Charlotte to send money through Zelle so her account could be secured.

Charlotte said, “I did everything they said to do, and they literally drained my bank account.”

She went to a Wells Fargo location to find out what happened and an employee called the phone number that had contacted Charlotte and discovered that the whole thing was a scam.

Charlotte said, “I didn’t give any of my bank information, any numbers, any anything.”

Nevertheless, all the money in her account was GONE.

Here’s what she had to say.

@charlottestenz8

‼️PSA wells fargo scam. #wellsfargo #scam #psa #fypage #fraud #bankscam

♬ original sound – Charlotte Stenz

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared some advice.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This really sucks…

