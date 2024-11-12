Boss Took The New Laptop From One Of The Employees, So The IT Guy Switched The Internal Hardware And Made It Incredibly Slow

What would you do if you needed a new laptop but your boss took it from you instead?

In today’s story, an employee explains how one of his colleagues lost the opportunity to get a new laptop because their boss who didn’t need one took his.

And then the fun begins!

Read the full story below.

New laptop? Too bad you know nothing about RAM. At work, we were supposed to get a laptop refresh. It had been three years since we’d received the current ones. Our boss, who only used a desktop PC, put dibs on the first new laptop that came in after signing off on the expenditure and giving his approval.

He explains that there were supposed to be 5 employees who would get new laptops.

There were five of us who travelled extensively, and we only had laptops. There was no need for a desktop computer. We were supposed to get new ones, but one of us would not, and we were kinda torqued off.

The IT person thought of petty revenge.

The tech who had to set up the new laptops sat down with the boss, and got everything up and running. If you knew the tech, you knew there would be some sort of petty revenge. The tech removed the RAM from the new one for the boss, and replaced one of them from my current laptop.

He switched the RAM SIMMS from the old to the boss’ new laptop.

There were two RAM SIMMS (I could be wrong on this abbreviation) that were 2 GB each in the old laptops. The new laptops had two 4GB SIMMS. Instead of 8 GB RAM, the boss’ new laptop now only had 2 GB.

And their boss had no idea!

My old laptop went from 4 GB to 8 GB RAM and ran much faster. Depending on what the boss was doing, his new laptop ran very, very slowly. The boss had no clue.

It’s funny that the IT guy got away with the revenge!

The IT guy knows best!

