Bully Kept Annoying And Insulting A Student, So He Responded And It Kept Coming Back To Haunt The Bully All Year Long

How would you deal with a bully who keeps insulting and making fun of you?

This boy thought of the best comeback to his bully that made him the center of the joke for the rest of the school year,

Read the story below and find out his genius revenge.

Wanna keep bothering me? I’ll be weird right back This happened during my last school year at brick and mortar. So, I (16M) have had my fair share of bullies. At a public school, there were plenty of people I was okay with staying away from.

However, there was this one student, let’s call him Josh. Josh was a typical bully, but for some reasons, he always got under my skin. I have ADHD and autism, so I’d much rather be left alone.

Whenever Josh was in the same room as me, he would say my name is a stupid gremlin voice. And I don’t know why it annoyed me. Any time I would respond, he’d just say “Oh, nothing.”

After I was absolutely done with bullying (especially after the false rumor of me and my older sister), I decided one day I responded like this. Josh was talking with his group and said my name again. One of his friends said, “You should stop. He’s totally gonna beat you up dude.”

I turned my head and said, “Awwww, it’s okay. Josh is just a little tsundere and doesn’t know how to talk to his crush.” Josh was confused and rather shocked at my remark.

And throughout the rest of the school year, a bunch of people started saying HIS name in the stupid voice. And started egging him on to ask me out on a date. I changed schools at the end of the year, but that was a satisfying way to leave it.

