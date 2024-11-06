November 5, 2024 at 8:49 pm

Car Customer Was Considering Buying A Mercedes Until The Salesman Warned Them How Much The Oil Changes Cost

by Matthew Gilligan

How much for an oil change?!?!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers that they were considering buying a new Mercedez-Benz…until they got more information about the vehicle.

The text overlay on the video reads, “A salesman told me to not buy this Mercedes because the oil changes are $500. Is that true?”

The folks at Mercedes-Benz say that oil change prices differ between its models and can cost anywhere from $150 to $450.

That’s pretty steep, don’t you think?

Check out the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual spoke up.

Another TikTokker offered some advice.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Sounds a bit steep to me…

