Car Owner Only Wanted An Oil Change But She Ended Up Spending Almost $300

Going to see a mechanic is a bit like going to the doctor: you know there are probably a couple of small issues going on, but do you really want to know about the bad stuff?

And, at the end of the day, you know you have to address the problems before it gets too late.

A TikTokker named Lia posted a video and talked to viewers about what happened when she had to spend more money than she was expecting during a recent trip to an auto shop.

The text overlay on Lia’s video reads, “POV: you went to get an oil change and ended up spending $300″ and she told viewers, “Three hundred dollars on an oil change. I hate adulting.”

Lia added, “How did I spend three hundred dollars? Let’s debrief.”

Lia said her oil change was $85, which she expected, but that she was also charged $43 for a new cabin filter and $99.99 because she was told she had debris in her coolant.

On top of that was a $17 charge to fix a windshield wiper.

Lia said she ended up spending $271 on her trip to a Take 5 auto shop and added, “I would actually recommend that shop. I just hate adulting.”

Join the club…

You just can’t win when you go to see a mechanic…

