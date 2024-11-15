November 15, 2024 at 10:48 am

Car Owner Shows People How Dirty Gas Pumps Really Are By Collecting Samples And Growing The Bacteria In Petri Dishes. – ‘Smells awful too.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@howdirtyis

Ugh, this doesn’t look good…

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how he did an experiment on a gas pump to see just how filthy it really was.

Source: TikTok

The first text overlay on his video reads, “How dirty is a gas pump?”

He swabbed the gas pump handle, the buttons, and the payment unit on the gas pump to get his samples.

Source: TikTok

The man then used petri dishes to test for bacteria and showed viewers that the sample from the buttons on the gas station was “absolutely filthy.”

He added that the petri dish “smells awful too.”

That looks pretty nasty…

YUCK!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@howdirtyis

Replying to @josefinesvrd How dirty is a gas pump? Might hurt more than just your wallet. #science #germ #sciencebiatch #gross #nasty #howdirtyis #dirty #interesting #bacteria #sciencetok #cool #fyp #clean #foryou #micro #curious #サイエンス #科学　#実験　#バクテリア #funfact #facts #fact #germs #interestingfact #interestingfacts #amazingfact #amazingfacts #amazing #randomfacts #randomfact #randomfactsforyou #factstime #dailyfact #funfacts #factoftheday #funfactoftheday #bio #biology #biomed #lab #labwork #cleantok#laboratorio #biologia #microbiologia #scitok #ScienceTok #scienceismagic #scienceiscool #sciencefair #foreigngerms #germsquad #mygerms #viral #bacterial #bacterialcontamination #petriedish #実験 #面白い #面白い動画 #viral #viralvideo #viraltiktok #trending w#trendingvideo #trendingtiktok #세균 #stem #stem #stemfeed #STEMfeed #longervideos #과학 #과학실험 #실험 #박테리아 #웃긴영상 #재미있는영상#scienceexperiment #scienceexperiments #experiment #learnontiktoktogether

♬ Back To Reality – Gwap 99

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

One viewer weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person doesn’t sound too concerned…

Source: TikTok

Prepare to get grossed out.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter