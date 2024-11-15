Car Owner Shows People How Dirty Gas Pumps Really Are By Collecting Samples And Growing The Bacteria In Petri Dishes. – ‘Smells awful too.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Ugh, this doesn’t look good…
A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how he did an experiment on a gas pump to see just how filthy it really was.
The first text overlay on his video reads, “How dirty is a gas pump?”
He swabbed the gas pump handle, the buttons, and the payment unit on the gas pump to get his samples.
The man then used petri dishes to test for bacteria and showed viewers that the sample from the buttons on the gas station was “absolutely filthy.”
He added that the petri dish “smells awful too.”
That looks pretty nasty…
YUCK!
Check out the video.
@howdirtyis
Now let's see how viewers reacted.
One viewer weighed in.
Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.
And this person doesn't sound too concerned…
Prepare to get grossed out.
