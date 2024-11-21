College Decided To Cut A Performing Arts Program And Repurpose Their Dance Studios, But Students Needed To Rehearse In Those Spaces. So They Start Sharing Administrators Email Addresses Everywhere.

If a student knows what he or she wants to study in college, that makes a big impact on which college the student decides to attend.

In today’s story, a college senior decided to go to a particular college because of their dance program.

Now, the school has decided to cut the whole performing arts department and repurpose the dance studios.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

I got the whole county to yell at my college Hello everyone, I am a senior working on my undergraduate degree. I’ve know since elementary school that I wanted to go to a specific college as I am a dancer and my dance teacher went there and would bring students on trips to see the college. Although my priorities have changed and I am now a psych major I still have dance as my minor.

OP’s school made a decision to cut the performing arts classes.

My school decided last year that they would be shutting down a number of departments including the preforming arts department. We tried fighting it but didn’t win. The school legally has to complete any degrees for students already declared in the department, so we still currently have dance classes in the studios specifically built for us.

The school doesn’t want to wait to start converting dance studios to other spaces.

The school had a plan that after this school year they would convert the large dance studios into exercise science classrooms and use the much smaller dance practice rooms as music practice rooms while also giving our three theaters away to the music department as well. Unfortunately the school is trying to go back on their words and take one large dance studio (the most used one) and convert that over to exercise science room, have us share the second large one with the exercise science department and the music department and leave us the two small studios next semester. When I say small I mean you can fit maybe 3 people dancing in there with minimal injuries.

OP thinks it will be impossible to rehearse.

Despite us dying we still have dance shows going on each semester, and next semester there will be 7 student choreographers, two faculty choreographers and one guest choreographer all needing two rehearsals a week plus all the classes for all three departments all in one studio. This is physically impossible I fear. So after being told this information, the professors told us to send out emails to everyone involved, but I decided to go a step further.

OP went to Facebook to get the community to email the school.

I went onto two local Facebook groups and posted about this issue with their emails attached in the post so not only will the college have all the emails from us in the department but they will also have all these emails from the community telling them not to do it. I’ve had many people share the post and comments that they will be sending an email.

It’s horrible that the school is going back on their word.

Hopefully the Facebook community emails help.

