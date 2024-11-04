November 4, 2024 at 2:48 pm

Consumer Warns About Getting Scammed By Receiving Packages For Products They Didn’t Buy

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@vsg_twinboymom

Keep your eyes peeled, my friends…

Because there are a whole lot of people out there who are actively trying to separate you from your money.

A TikTokker named Ronica posted a video and warned viewers about how she was the target of an identity theft scam.

Source: TikTok

Ronica said she received a ring in the mail that was addressed to her and she checked her Amazon account to make sure she didn’t order it by accident.

The package also contained a booklet and a card with a QR code on it.

Ronica looked up the address on the package and that’s when she knew someone was trying to scam her.

Source: TikTok

The QR code, when scanned, allows the scammers to hack into phones and steal information from people.

Ronica said, “Just wanted to warn everyone because it really caught me off guard as to what the hell it could be.”

Scary stuff!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@vsg_twinboymom

#creatorsearchinsights mystery ring showed up in my mailbox….

♬ original sound – 💫Ronica Janae-VSG💫⬇️210+lbs

This is what people had to say.

This viewer had a question.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another day, another scam…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter