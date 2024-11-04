Consumer Warns About Getting Scammed By Receiving Packages For Products They Didn’t Buy

Keep your eyes peeled, my friends…

Because there are a whole lot of people out there who are actively trying to separate you from your money.

A TikTokker named Ronica posted a video and warned viewers about how she was the target of an identity theft scam.

Ronica said she received a ring in the mail that was addressed to her and she checked her Amazon account to make sure she didn’t order it by accident.

The package also contained a booklet and a card with a QR code on it.

Ronica looked up the address on the package and that’s when she knew someone was trying to scam her.

The QR code, when scanned, allows the scammers to hack into phones and steal information from people.

Ronica said, “Just wanted to warn everyone because it really caught me off guard as to what the hell it could be.”

Scary stuff!

Another day, another scam…

