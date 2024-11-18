Costco Customer Said People Can Get Hot Dogs And Soda Delivered From The Store For Free. – ‘How are they gonna make a profit on this?’

Jackpot!

A man posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about something that can only be categorized as VERY EXCITING: he said that Costco stores are now delivering their hot dogs and sodas!

The man said, “Costco just announced that their $1.50 hot dog and soda—they’re now offering free delivery.”

He added, “So you can order it from the Costco app from your home, and they’re partnering with DoorDash to deliver it to your house. The wild thing is the delivery is free. It’s still $1.50. You don’t get any refills on the soda, of course, but you still get the soda.”

The man continued, “My question is, how are they gonna make a profit on this? This seems like a huge loss for them. I don’t know what the costs are of the hot dog and soda, but it seems like it would be higher than $1.50.”

He added, “But you can bet your keister I’m gonna be ordering this $1.50 hot dog. Probably every day. A great way to save money.”

