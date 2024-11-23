Costco Customer Wasn’t Horrified About What She Found In Her Bag Of Mixed Nuts
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m still traumatized because I found a cricket in a bag of cereal when I was six years old, so this story didn’t sit too well with me…
A woman named Kendall took to TikTok to and showed viewers the unusual discovery she made in a bag of mixed nuts she bought from Costco.
Kendall’s video showed her and a friend sorting through nuts on a plate. The nuts are the Kirkland Signature brand sold at Costco.
One of them used a pair of tweezers to pull a worm-like bug from the nuts and one of them said, “Look at that.”
The women added the extracted worm to a plate with other bugs on it and one of them said, “Nowhere on it does it say it could possibly contain bugs.”
Yuck!
Check out the video.
@kendall._brown
Bruh Costco is getting sued fr. We definitely ate worms 😭 @Reese #fyp #viral #costco #foryou #worms
Here’s what folks had to say about this video.
This viewer chimed in.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
And this person offered a tip.
We’re officially grossed out!
