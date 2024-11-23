November 22, 2024 at 10:48 pm

Costco Customer Wasn’t Horrified About What She Found In Her Bag Of Mixed Nuts

I’m still traumatized because I found a cricket in a bag of cereal when I was six years old, so this story didn’t sit too well with me…

A woman named Kendall took to TikTok to and showed viewers the unusual discovery she made in a bag of mixed nuts she bought from Costco.

Kendall’s video showed her and a friend sorting through nuts on a plate. The nuts are the Kirkland Signature brand sold at Costco.

One of them used a pair of tweezers to pull a worm-like bug from the nuts and one of them said, “Look at that.”

The women added the extracted worm to a plate with other bugs on it and one of them said, “Nowhere on it does it say it could possibly contain bugs.”

Yuck!

Check out the video.

Bruh Costco is getting sued fr. We definitely ate worms 😭 @Reese #fyp #viral #costco #foryou #worms

Here’s what folks had to say about this video.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person offered a tip.

We’re officially grossed out!

