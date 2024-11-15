November 15, 2024 at 4:48 am

Costco Shopper Found A Bottle Of Pistachio Cream At The Store And Considers Himself Very Lucky. – ‘You know how long people have been looking for this?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@optimalik

How do you feel about the idea of eating pistachio cream?

I’m not quite sure how to feel about it, but, based on the video from this TikTokker, people seemed to be pretty hyped on the idea.

The man posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers he was surprised and happy to find a jar of pistachio cream at a Costco store.

Source: TikTok

The man told viewers, “I think I just found the rarest item in Costco. You know how long people have been looking for this, the pistachio cream?”

The pistachio cream is made by Pisti, an Italian company.

Source: TikTok

It looks like this guy found a hidden gem!

By the way, if you can’t find a jar of pistachio cream in your local Costco, you can order some from Amazon HERE.

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@optimalik

Miss me with all that sugar but you man enjoy tho #costco

♬ original sound – Optimalik

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer isn’t so sure…

Source: TikTok

And one TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Get it while you can!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter