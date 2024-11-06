A Couple Argues After Wife Comes Home Late, So Hubby Decides To Flip The Script And Take The Situation To Her Friends

Marriage is full of ups and downs, and most couples know that good communication skills are important if you want things to work.

AITA For lying to my wife’s friends after an argument My wife (39F) and I (40M) have been married for eight years and have a 4-year-old son. We both work full-time have a good handle on household duties and expectations. My wife has been really busy at her job the past 6 weeks or so. Her job does a lot of seasonal work and this time of the year is among their busiest. They have a lot of seasonal workers they hire to help, and they held a party/happy hour for them last week. The week before the party, my wife was at a work conference for four days while I was holding down the home front.

It seems like they have a really balanced relationship!

The day of the party, she told me that she would only stay until 6-7 so that she could be home for our son’s bedtime. I went about our normal evening routine with our son and got a text from my wife at about 7:15 telling me that she was just wrapping up and would be home soon. I put our son to bed and started doing some cleaning and the next thing I know, it’s 9pm and my wife isn’t home. So I text her to see if she’s OK. She calls back a few minutes later and tells me she’s still talking with people but will be heading home soon. I was a little frustrated and annoyed by this.

Oh wow, that is a long time to not be in communication.

When she got home, I told her that I would appreciate a little more communication from her if her plans are going to change like that. She got defensive and told me that I am not supporting her and that she needs to feel like she has the freedom and agency to do social things without me “policing and parenting” her and that she lost track of time. I told her that 90 minutes is a long time to lose track of and that it takes 20 seconds to send a text. She got mad and went off to bed.

Eek, so is that the end of it?

That weekend, she had a few friends over for cocktails. My wife was inside doing something, so I went out to the patio and said hi to her friends. I then asked them if I could get their opinion on a disagreement my wife and I had. I told them the story about my wife’s work party but lied and told them that it was me that stayed out without updating my plans.

Oh, is this just for his own curiosity?

They started going off on me for not respecting my wife enough to give her an update after 90 minutes. How even though it’s important for parents to have social time, I need to recognize that the only way I can do that is by my wife staying home with our son. They all told me I owe my wife an apology and that I need to do better. In the middle of their admonishment of me, my wife came out and asked what we were talking about. One of her friends said that I had just told them about the party the previous week and they were telling me I need to apologize. My wife looked confused and said, “But I was the one who had the work party.”

Well, this is awkward…

I was sitting there with a little smirk on my face and my wife got mad. Her friends did, too. Her friends told me I was a jerk for lying to them and tricking them. I asked them if their advice for me still applies to my wife, and they all got defensive and tried to change their stories. My wife got upset because I embarrassed her.

Ok, so what does Reddit think about this husband’s attempt at justice?

People rushed to the wife’s defense.

They also questioned this husband’s view on marriage.

Some didn’t understand why he made such a mountain out of a molehill.

But then, others played devil’s advocate.

This matter should’ve been dealt with behind closed doors for the sake of the marriage.

This guy might not have been wrong at first, but he was in the end.

