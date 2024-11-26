Customer Demands Cash Back Despite Store Policy, So They Give Him The Money In Rolls Of Quarters And Fives

When working at a convenience store, you meet all types of people, including those who don’t care about store policies.

So, what would you do if you’re working a shift and a customer insists on getting cash back, even though it’s against store rules?

Would you apologize and stand firm?

Or would you give them the money, but in a way that gets your point across?

In the following story, one clerk has just enough cash in their drawer to give a customer what he asked for, but not quite in the way he expected.

Here’s how it played out.

Don’t give me all fives! This one should be (fairly) quick. I started working at a convenience store, one that doesn’t particularly like its employees to have a significant amount of cash in their drawers. Okay, no biggie. Anytime somebody is paying with a big bill; we have them use the “mash gin,” a pretty dope self-checkout system if I do say so myself. But it doesn’t do cash back. Typically, we don’t either. We accommodate when we can and try to be nice about it when we can, despite our all-caps NO CASH BACK sign we have, laminated, so we can put it out when we’re low.

Thankfully, this guy said he was paying with card.

It’s officially out. We’ve got no (very limited) cash, customers in line at all registers, and we encounter KarenFace. I guess he’s technically a Kevin. I’m so low that I’m asking customers if they’re paying with cash or card, subsequently referring cash to the automated machines. I ask KarenFace, “Hey, how’s it going? Is it cash or card??” KF- “Oh, it’s card.” Me – (Good, thanks.)

Of course, he requested cash back.

I ring his four bucks worth of items, and then, as the register pops open, he says, “Oh, I put in for cash back,” literally touching the no cash back sign. I try so hard not to sigh, to no avail. As my drawer pops open, I see I’m in luck. Someone actually just paid for gas with eight fives, so I promptly grab them and start counting. KF- “What the **** bro? Nah, don’t give me all fives. What is wrong with you? I know u guys got cash.” As I explained to him that this is really all I’ve got, I decided to leave two fives and hand him a roll of quarters with thirty in fives. I make sure it’s splayed out so it looks like a lot of fives. “Looks like you’re right. We do got cash.”

Eek. Dealing with people like this can be so stressful.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about this story.

This person should read the story again.

Hmm, very interesting point.

Here’s a great example of malicious compliance.

Yes! Same!

At least he got the cash back!

Seems like this guy had a bad attitude and just wanted to be petty.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.