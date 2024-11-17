Some people might share Netflix accounts, but when too many people start piling onto your login, it can start to feel a bit… invasive.

So, what would you do if someone deleted your carefully curated profile to make room for a new one, erasing all your recommendations and watch history?

Would you just create a new account?

Or would you show them what it’s like having your profile ruined?

In the following story, one person has this exact thing happen to them, and they definitely don’t let it slide.

Here’s how it went down.

Ruining Netflix This happened a couple of years ago, but it still tickles me. When my mom passed, I switched our family Netflix account to my dad’s credit card. But the login was for my email so that my dad (a horrible person, but we don’t have time for all that) could never see price increase notifications. My dad and I had our own profiles, but over the years, he shared the sign-in info with friends. Eventually, the profiles were: Dad, Me, Dad’s girlfriend, Dad’s employee, Dad’s girlfriend’s daughter.

It all started when his dad deleted his profile.

Well, one day, my dad deleted my profile to make one for his girlfriend’s daughter’s kids. I thought I’d made it so that he couldn’t alter the account, but my oversight meant he was the primary profile and had the power to delete others. All my viewing history, all the things added to my list over the years, totally gone for the sake of a five and three-year-old. I was angry.

Mess with him, and get your recommendations ruined.

But I could access anyone’s profile I wanted, so I started going into everyone else’s profiles and watching the most messed-up stuff I could find to ruin their recommendations. You like reality TV and cooking shows? Cool. Get ready for horror movie recommendations. The last thing you watched was about Vikings? No, it was an experimental arthouse indie flick! Eventually, Dad asked me to delete the account altogether, but I had my fun for about a year.

Too funny! Wonder how long it took them to notice.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit relate to this situation.

At this point, he probably expects it.

Too bad they couldn’t take the knobs.

You can’t complain about free service.

This dad found a funny way to mess with his daughter.

It’s time to get a private Netflix account.

What the father did was very rude, but to be fair, he was the one paying for it.

