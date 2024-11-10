Daughter Tried To Arrange Quality Time With Her Father For Her Graduation, But Her Stepmother’s Jealousy Created Unnecessary Tension Between Them

Navigating the dynamics of a blended family can often feel like a high-stakes game, especially when one party lacks understanding.

When a daughter attempts to secure a rare moment alone with her father, her stepmother’s unwelcome intrusion has her feeling more isolated than ever.

AITA for excluding my step mom from a lunch with me and my dad? This weekend, I am celebrating getting my university ring and I told my dad I wanted him to be there. He currently lives 7 hours away from me with my step mom and I have only seen him 3 times since last September. The last time was in May and it wasn’t a great visit, considering it was me, my dad, and my step mom attending a funeral and I got no actual time with him.

Recently I’ve been trying to plan for the weekend celebration by texting my stepmom what kind of food she liked. I even offered that we could even order it to go and eat somewhere else since she does not like being around people all that much. I was planning a lot with her, trying to make her feel included and accommodated.

I then texted my dad the idea of a lunch with just him and I so we could get some father-daughter time alone, since the last time I had gotten that was last Christmas.

Apparently, my dad told my stepmom later that day about my plan to have lunch with him and she got upset and felt left out. My dad told me that night that we weren’t going to leave her alone and that she was his wife and it was unfair to her.

I was very upset, both deeply hurt and sad since I felt he was prioritizing her feelings over mine. I was having to fight tooth and nail just to have some alone time with my own dad. I’ve discussed it more with my dad since then and I asked what the issue was. I didn’t understand why she wouldn’t let us have something as simple as maybe 2 hours together.

He said she was feeling left out of everything. I got very upset and personally think that is a nonsensical conclusion to come to since I have been very open with including her. I thought 1 meal with my dad was a fair compromise.

Now, the stepmom has backed out of coming to visit altogether.

Now she’s not even going to come which I honestly don’t mind. But I don’t feel like I’m in the wrong at all here even though she says she wouldn’t do the same to me. So, AITA for leaving her out of 1 meal so my dad and I could catch up?

