DoorDash Driver Was Seen Making Deliveries In A Tesla Cybertruck. – ‘A $120,000 vehicle doing DoorDash? I’ve seen it all.’

I got an Uber ride recently and the guy who picked me up in a brand new Tesla.

I thought it was unusual, but I guess he’s not the only driver out there who’s rolling in an expensive whip.

A TikTokker named Lark posted a video and showed viewers a DoorDash driver who is obviously making some big money.

The video shows a DoorDash driver leaving a Village Inn restaurant walking towards a Tesla Cybertruck.

Lark said, “DoorDash drivers must be making a killing. A $120,000 vehicle doing DoorDash? I’ve seen it all.”

That is some weird, wild stuff…

Check out the video.

@larkladawn DoorDash drivers must be making bank, homeboy showed up in a Tesla Cyber Truck for a pick up. ♬ original sound – Lark LaDawn

Here’s what folks had to say.

You don’t see that every day!

