Driver Couldn’t Afford To Pay To Get The Boot On His Car Removed So He Took It Off Himself. – ‘They’re not entirely that bright, though, to be honest.’

A man named Cesar posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he took things into his own hands when a boot was placed on his car.

Cesar told viewers, “The City of Charleston thought it’d be funny to put a boot on the car and then not give me any way to pay it.”

He added, “Called three or four different numbers, texted a bunch of weird numbers, QR codes” and got no answer.

Cesar decided to take matters into his own hands.

He let the air out of the tire with the boot on it and said, “They’re not entirely that bright, though, to be honest. My goodness, you can’t tell me it’s this easy.”

Cesar used a wrench to get the boot off his car after he deflated his tire…and it worked like a charm!

https://www.tiktok.com/@chesareo007/video/7423191546704432427

