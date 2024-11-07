Elderly Woman Had No Clue Her Door Stop Was Actually A 34 Million-Year-Old Piece Of Amber Worth $1.1 Million

I would really like to be one of those people one day who find that something they’ve always owned is actually worth a mint.

What a convenient way to pay the bills, right?

Today it’s this Romanian woman’s turn, when she discovered the rock she’d been using to prop her door for years is actually one of the world’s largest nuggets of amber.

The stone is valued at around $1.1 million and rare enough that it was ignored even when thieves broke into her home previously.

She found the rock in a river near Colti, and after she passed, the family member who inherited it sold it to the Romanian state.

Museum of History employees in Krakow confirmed its actual worth, claiming it was likely between 38.5-70 million years old.

Daniel Costache, a director of the Provincial Museum of Buzau, says they’re excited about the acquisition.

“Its discovery represents a great significance both at a scientific level and at a museum level.”

Amber is the fossilized remains of tree resin, and has been valued by people since Neolithic times.

You might be familiar if you’ve watched Jurassic Park ever, since it is the gem that traps insects and small animals and suspends them inside.

People have been mining amber in the area since the 1920s and lots of artifacts have come to light over the years as well.

So it’s not exactly surprising that a big piece of amber ended up holding open a door.

But still a lucky find for the owners.

