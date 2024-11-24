Electric Vehicle Owner Freaked Out When She Was Charged $55 To Charge Her Car For The First Time

Electric vehicles are becoming very popular and they can be a great option for many people.

When TikToker @calijessxoo got her new Bolt, she was surprised at how much she had to pay to charge it for the first time.

The video starts with her at an electric car charging station where she says, “This is my first time charging my new electric car.”

She then flips to look at the charging station while going through the process, and says, “Oh my god, why did you charge me $55?”

EV’s are supposed to be inexpensive to drive, $55 would be more than a normal tank of gas.

While she is surprised at first, it is only because that is the hold on her account. After charging her the amount of electricity she uses, the rest will go back into her account. “Now I’m getting back in, and here I am. And hopefully, it goes okay.”

The screen said it would take almost an hour to charge to 80%.

She ends the video happy with the process, “Yah! Ok, let’s see!”

Most gas stations put $100 hold on the account, so this isn’t too bad.

The only downside I see is it is taking her an hour to charge.

Take a look at the full video to see how it goes.

Now take a look at the comments to see what other people had to say.

This person worries about EV’s during an emergency.

Here is a comment about how long it takes to charge.

The creator clarifies that it only ended up costing $25.

Seems like a simple process, maybe I’ll get an EV someday.

