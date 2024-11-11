Entitled Mom And Daughter Demanded A Stranger Give Them Candy, So He Gave Them The “Candy” Bag He Was Holding And Their Disappointment Was Next Level

The entitlement of some people can really be unbelievable!

Give your Candy! I have an entitled parent story with their kid. The casts are me, my mom, an entitled mother, and her entitled daughter.

As a background of the story…

I have two cats, and they both use the litter box which needs to be cleaned out often. I usually put the litter in a grocery bag, and double up the bag in case one break or has a hole in it.

This guy was cleaning his cat’s litter boxes.

So, I was cleaning out the litter boxes since I had a little bit of time before I needed to do my schoolwork. I grabbed out the scooper and bags, and it so happened to be that the bag on the outside was a bag from a local candy store. I thought nothing of it and continued taking care of the cat business.

An entitled mother and daughter saw him holding the candy bag.

I got outside, heading to the dumpster. Entitled daughter and entitled mother had a walk in our neighborhood. Entitled daughter comes up to me and says, “Hey can I have some candy?” I was super confused, and didn’t know where she thought I had candy.

He told them it wasn’t candy.

Then entitled mom comes over, and said, “Don’t play stupid. You obviously have a name of candy store bag on you.” I look at it, and realized what they think they see. “Oh, no, this isn’t full of candy,” I said, trying not to tell her it has cat poop in it.

But they didn’t believe him.

“No, you give my daughter some candy now, and we will be on our way,” she demanded. I decided that I was tired of this crap. Literally. “Fine, have the whole bag,” I said and handed it to them. They looked so pleased with themselves that it actually worked.

They were utterly disappointed to find out what’s inside the bag!

But, once they opened the bag, the disappointment on their faces was priceless. “Hey, this isn’t candy,” said entitled daughter. “You, give us candy as you promised,” entitled mom demanded from me.

The entitled mom started yelling at him.

“I never promised you anything. I told you it’s not candy, and you didn’t believe me,” I politely told her in a bossy way. “NO, YOU DIDN’T! YOU’RE A LIAR! A LIAR, I SAY, A LIAR!” Entitled mom shouted at me.

His mom came out to see what was happening.

Then, my mom came out of the house, and asked “What’s going on here?” She saw it was entitled mom, “Oh… I know what’s going on,” and she came over. “Your son promised my daughter and I candy, and he gave us a bag of crap,” she yelled at her.

His mother responded confidently.

“First of all, that’s not how you address me. Second, I can pull up the security camera footage, and we can see who is in the wrong here. It has audio, and if you are wrong, we could press charges on you for trespassing on our property.” She tells entitled mom.

They threw the bag on the floor and left.

Entitled mom took no chances and realized she was beaten. She took the bag of litter and threw it onto our driveway, and huffed away with entitled daughter, flipping us off as they went away. And in response, my mom and I just glared them.

Ever since then, they never spoke to them again.

After they were a few houses away, my mom returned inside, and I picked up the bag. Thankfully nothing fell out, and the bag was still intact, so I put it in the dumpster. After that, nothing happened. We didn’t press charges over something that petty, and that was a good reminder on why we never interact with that family.

When dealing with entitled people, a bag of poo is all it takes to shut them up!

If you happen to have one handy.

