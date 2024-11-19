Esthetician Shared A DIY Method For Getting Rid Of Keratosis Pilaris. – ‘KP bumps can be anywhere on the body.’

If you have any kind of skin issues at all, you’re going to want to pay attention to this viral TikTok video.

It comes to us from a medical esthetician named Maja and she talked to viewers about a DIY method to treat keratosis pilaris (KP), small red bumps on skin.

Maja told viewers, “KP bumps can be anywhere on the body. [They] can literally be on the back of your arms. It could be on your legs. It can be on your butt. I used to suffer with this. I actually got rid of mine, and I don’t have [the bumps] anymore.”

She said that people who suffer from KP should exfoliate aggressively and she recommended using a product called Even Smoother Instant Reveal Facial Peel from Peter Thomas Roth that contains 30% glycolic acid.

Maja said people can use the product on their bodies more regularly than their faces, which she recommends every two weeks.

Maja said people can use the product on their bodies every three days, eight times in total. People should leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing the solution off because, Maja said, “This is just gonna enhance the exfoliating cell turnover.”

She told viewers, “You’re going to have the most stunning, smooth, KP-free body.”

The solution costs $48 for an eight-pack, which is cheaper than what is typically charged for similar treatments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@self.skin/video/7411218645055196421

