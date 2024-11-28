Consumer Shares Why Everybody Should Get A Receipt After They’ve Pumped Gas. – ‘If you put bad gas in your car, they’re responsible for it.’

You know most of us don’t want receipts piling up at home but according to one TikToker it might just replace a faulty car!

Wow, well this is kind of advice we all need to hear, isn’t it?!

TikToker Larry Legend (@channelstudionews) shared a clip on TikTok offering a strange bit of advice that most of us are unlikely to have ever heard of.

But it comes on the back of people claiming their gas station sold them faulty gas and ruined their vehicles.

Larry said: “Let me tell you what a gas station owner told me one time, right? He said every time you get gas, make sure you always get the receipt.”

He waved a receipt for $10 of gas and continued: “If you put bad gas in your car, you know what I’m saying, they’re responsible for it.

“If you have this receipt, this keeps them from denying that their gas did mess up your car.”

This advice could really save some people a fortune because some gas stations are selling faulty gas which is watered down and can cause mechanical problems.

In September, Rhode Island residents complained a local gas station had sold them bad gas.

And in March this year, a South Jersey community complained a fuel station sold faulty gas.

It’s clear then, keep those receipts y’all!

Watch the full clip here:

