Family Of Six Ate Unlimited Pancakes At IHOP For Just $5 Per Person

by Matthew Gilligan

A couple on TikTok named Callie and Josh who are known for posting videos about how to eat a lot of food at restaurants with their family are back at it again!

And this time, they headed to IHOP to show viewers a restaurant hack.

Josh told the family’s server in the video, “We’re just gonna do all-you-can-eat pancakes.”

The deal at IHOP is $5 per person for unlimited pancakes.

The family then got down to business and ate up.

Everyone in the family then asked for a refill of pancakes that they could take in to-go containers.

The cost for the whole family: a measly $32.46.

Not bad!

Check out the video.

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person is conflicted…

Another individual chimed in.

And one TikTokker shared some inside info.

This family loves to eat!

