Company Fired An Artist For Complaining About Safety. Now They’re Thriving After Being Let Go, While Ex-Boss’s Studio Struggles To Survive.

There’s a popular song lyric: You don’t know what you have until it’s gone.

And honestly, it applies to a lot in life – including bosses.

So, what would you do if you bumped into an ex-boss who fired you unfairly, only to find out that their business is struggling while you’re thriving?

Would you keep it to yourself?

Or would you let them know just how well you’re doing?

In the following story, one artist finds themselves in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it went down.

Saw the boss who fired me yesterday and it’s not going well for him… Three years ago, I was fired from a stained glass studio where I worked as an artist (glass painter and designer) for being vocal about company safety. The owner made me the safety person because I had come from a studio that took safety seriously. I read OSHA manuals and gave SO MANY suggestions about unsafe practices we had in the studio handling lead, acid, and other dangerous materials. After a few years of my suggestions being mostly ignored, SOMEONE (actually not me) called OSHA during Covid when my co-workers were not masking.

He lost his job over a phone call he didn’t even make.

The boss suspected it was me since I was the most vocal about safety, and they re-hired my replacement shortly after. He removed my safety person duties, and fired me after enough time had passed that it wouldn’t look suspicious. They cited “lack of work” but had just hired someone and were firing me instead??? It doesn’t add up… All in all, this was a place where my contributions and expertise were largely unacknowledged and unappreciated. At the time, I had been pursuing my own work as an artist. When I was fired, I had no idea how or if I would be able to make ends meet in Los Angeles… but I did. In fact, this firing was the best thing that could’ve happened for my career.

The ex-boss was shocked to learn how great he was doing now.

Last night, I saw this boss/owner at an event. The studio is doing so poorly that he had to cut everyone’s hours to TWO days a week. Many people are looking for new jobs. He said, “I heard you had a show,” and yes, I actually have a solo show up with a major gallery, have more than $30k in savings, and so much work on the horizon I’m booked through 2026… I said, “Yes, things are going REALLY well,” and flashed him a huge smile. Success is truly the best revenge.

Life has a way of rewarding those who stand up for what’s right.

