First Person Video Of First Private Citizen Spacewalk Shows Incredible View Of Earth

Space tourism is a relatively new industry, but one that many people expect to become huge in the coming years. Thanks to the Polaris Dawn mission with SpaceX, it has taken a huge leap forward.

SpaceX has recently completed the first-ever mission where private citizens are able to go on a spacewalk. Video from the spacewalk, including stunning images of Earth, have been released, undoubtedly inspiring many people to hopefully do similar things in the future.

Mission commander Jared Isaacman and crewmate Sarah Gillis climbed out of the SpaceX Crew Dragon and were able to look around, seeing Earth from 458 miles high. This is about twice as high as the International Space Station orbits.

You can view the full video on X, and hear Isaacman and SpaceX Ground Control talking.



The video is very clear, and shows Isaacman slowly walking up the Skywalker ladder and emerging into open space. The video takes a moment to adjust to the bright sun, but Earth quickly comes into view and it is astonishing.

This type of adventure is not something most of us will be able to enjoy anytime soon. Isaacman is an American Entrepreneur, pilot, and philanthropist. He paid $200 million to SpaceX for the opportunity. As a billionaire, it was undoubtedly worth the money to have such an experience and go down in the history books in this way.

In addition to being an exciting opportunity for him, it is seen as a major step in space tourism. This money will continue to fund future research and advancement by SpaceX (and undoubtedly encourage other companies to get in on the opportunities), which will lower the price of similar missions in the future.

Who could pass up this incredible opportunity?

