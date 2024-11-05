Friend Misses Flight Due To TSA Issue And Can’t Go On A Group Vacation, But Now He’s Demanding Reimbursement From The Others Who Did Go

When it comes to group vacations, unexpected situations can sometimes lead to difficult decisions.

So, what would you do if a friend missed the entire vacation due to their own mistake and now expects the rest of the group to pay her back?

Would you do it to keep the peace?

Or stand your ground and refuse?

In today’s story, a group of friends is in this very predicament and unsure how to proceed.

Here’s how it went down.

Friend was not allowed to board the flight, the rest of us still went on the vacation, now she wants us to pay her back. AITAH if I don’t pay her? My three friends and I planned a vacation to Hawaii. We booked the flight, hotel, and car together for a discount and then split the costs 4 ways, so we each paid roughly $800 (we also booked a couple of things to do there totaling around $250). On the day of the flight, we all arrive at the airport and start going through TSA. One of my friends, I’ll call her Sarah, got stopped because she had a marijuana pen in her bag. She says she just forgot it was in there and didn’t intentionally bring it, but it doesn’t really matter either way. TSA ended up calling airport PD, and Sarah was not allowed to board the flight (the drug is not legal in our state. She wasn’t arrested, but she was given a ticket and court date and not allowed through security).

The vacation was paid, so they all went anyway.

Obviously, the rest of us still got on the plane because we were looking forward to our vacation. Now we’re back, and Sarah is mad at all of us for going and wants us to pay her back for her portion of things since she couldn’t go. But I don’t think we should have to! It’s not our fault she wasn’t allowed to fly, and I didn’t budget for paying her half as well. She’s also mad because the airport is 1 hour from our home city, and we didn’t give her the keys to the car, so she had to pay for an Uber home. (We didn’t say she couldn’t have the keys; it’s just that no one thought to give her the keys to Matt’s car when it was all going down).

Here’s where they all stand on the issue.

One of my friends says we should just pay her to keep the peace, but I don’t think we should have to. Matt also says we shouldn’t have to pay her. If we split her costs, it would be about $350 each. I could technically afford it, but I’m working on paying off my credit card. That’s about the same amount I put toward the credit card each month, so it would put me a month behind on my plan to pay off my last credit card. (I was a little irresponsible in my early twenties). Am I wrong if I refuse to pay her back? And even if I’m not wrong, should I just do it anyway to keep the peace? AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but Sarah should’ve known better.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer.

This is coming from someone who also uses the substance.

Not to mention, the math doesn’t add up.

Here’s someone else who doesn’t believe the story.

No one should be punished for her mistake.

That was an expensive mistake.

Sarah just needs to move on and realize that she messed up.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.