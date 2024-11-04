A Friend Stole His Earphones And Lied About It, But They Managed To Get Them Back Without An Awkward Confrontation

Some people think they can get away with stealing and lying.

Well, not with a smart guy like this one!

This man lost his earphones, and found out that his roommate stole them, claiming that he “borrowed it from a friend.”

He didn’t want to be confrontational, so he asked this friend to go and get back his earphones.

Read the story for the full details.

Friend stole my earphones n lied, got it back with a style I used to be in a dormitory-style hostel with bunker beds. My bunker mate was a good friend. We vibe a bit.

This man lost his earphones.

I had these earphones that I had gotten recently. After a bit of usage, it had a very specific mark only which I know. Sometime later, I couldn’t find it.

All of a sudden, his roommate had new earphones.

I thought someone stole (it’s pretty common in hostel with non expensive things). After a week or so, my friend suddenly got this earphones exactly same as mine. When I asked him if he had seen mine, he said that he borrowed it from another guy down the end of the dormitory (let’s name him A). When I checked it, it had the exact same mark as mine.

He wanted to find out the truth.

Now, I don’t want to confront him as I have to share the space with him. So, I first enquired with the guy who he supposedly borrowed it from. And he said, he never owned any earphones at all.

So he asked A to do a little roleplay.

So, I told A the story and asked him to play the role. When all of our friends were sitting together, I asked A to randomly come to the place and ask for his earphones back. Now, my friend cannot say, “What earphones?” as I’m right in front.

He finally got his earphones back!

Few of my other friends know about this, too. I had a smirk on my face when he had to give A the earphones back and understood that he was caught red-handed. That’s how I got my earphones back without a single confrontation with a win on my back.

Admit it, that was kind of a genius, right?

Let’s see what others have to say.

This user loved it.

While this one thinks it’s gross.

This one has a valid point.

Good job, says this one.

That was a cool move indeed.

It takes one classy act to put that pretend friend in place.

It’s great when you can manage it!

