Getting Your Personal Information Off The Internet Is Easier Than You Might Think, And This Person Thinks You Should Seriously Consider It. – ‘I guarantee you that I can find most of your information in seconds.’

It is widely known that just about everybody’s personal information is out on the internet, which can be quite dangerous for many.

TikToker @vsg_twinboymom posted a video on how you can at least make it a little harder for people to find your personal info.

She posted this in response to another video where a young woman had problems due to her information being out there. She starts off this video by saying, “I am going to show you how to get your information search for it on Google, get rid of it, and also on Been Verified, which is an extremely popular site to get people’s information on. If you have a paid membership, you can get whatever you want.”

It is pretty scary how much information is out there on all of us.

She goes on to show how this is done, “So, let me show you how to get rid of your information on Been Verified and on Google.”

She then gets right to it and shares her screen on Been Verified, which has all of her personal details.



This creator quickly finds her information and puts in a request to remove it, “Google Been Verified Opt Out and fill out the form and hit cert. This is me and all of my information was here. Every single bit of it. ”

The form only takes her a few seconds to fill out and submit.



She then repeats the process for Google, and quickly shows that she got confirmation from both services. She wraps up the video saying, “Most people have no idea that your information is so available. But I guarantee you that I can find most of you guyses information in seconds with my paid Been Verified account. Do not fall victim.”

This is really valuable information that could save people a lot of trouble.

I’m surprised at just how easy it was too.

Watch the full video for details.

