Girlfriend Was Being Too Loud In The Morning And Disturbing Her Boyfriend’s Sleep, So He Decided To Encourage The Neighbor Kids To Be Too Loud In The Afternoon

Live-in relationships can get tricky because that’s when you really find out what your partner is like! Their annoying habits might end up being deal-breakers.

In today’s story, one guy finds out his girlfriend has annoying morning habits, so he decides to get back at her by developing his own annoying habits!

Find out what he did to get back at her!

Disturb my sleep, my little agents will avenge me. Me and my gf live together in my apartment on 3rd floor for nearing an year now. I absolutely love living with her but..

My gf, an early riser, has this habit of slamming hard the wardrobe doors, bathroom doors and our balcony doors while closing them with a loud bang.

Her bad habit wakes him up.

This started to disturb me in early mornings in my deep sleep and woke me up with a sudden shock and even damaged our sliding balcony doors. Even after asking her multiple times to avoid it, this went on for months.

He used his circumstances to his benefit…

My apartment being a family packed and pet friendly environment has a dedicated play area for kids and other amenities for folks to sit and watch the kids and pets playing which my balcony overlooks. I know that my gf needs her Saturday afternoon nap very badly and with utmost silence due to her diet and workout routine. So que in petty revenge.

He wasn’t going to let this slide!

For the last few weeks, every time she starts to take her noon nap on Saturdays, I quietly go down to the bench to watch the kids playing football. Every time, the ball comes to my bench, I ensure to kick it to near my block and more precisely to the area under my apartment balcony.

He knows what kids are like.

Now trust me, if you have not experienced the magnitude of noise when the kids are playing. It is massive. The sound have varying of frequencies from screeching to highest bass sound. As expected, within mins, I could see my gf out in the balcony with the grinchest face due to her sleep being disturbed, and worst of all trying to close the balcony door which is not closing fully, since she broke it with her habit of slamming hard.

She has been really mad about it!

I time it right and ensure to kick the ball to my block so that I would be giving my gf to catch some sleep and to wake her with my small agents. Buhahhaaaa. I usually return to my apartment after an hour to seeing her sitting in couch with bloodshot red eyes and greet her with Hi Honey, you are up, do you need some coffee.

Yikes! Both of them are sleep deprived now!

Now nobody’s getting any sleep!

