Goodyear Customer Complained That Workers Changed The Oil In His Car Too Fast, But Security Footage Shows Otherwise

People are complaining about oil changes now, too?

You better believe it!

And a Goodyear employee named Jimmy took to TikTok to tell viewers about a “nightmare customer” who wasn’t happy with their oil change.

Jimmy told viewers, “Last week, we did an oil change on a customer’s car. And when I called him to let him know the car was ready, he was not happy because he thought that the service was too fast.”

He told the customer that oil changes don’t take very long, but the man called the shop several times to complain about different things.

The man told Jimmy that his car alarm no longer worked because of something that happened during the oil change.

Jimmy showed the security camera footage to the customer to show him nothing bad happened to his vehicle, but the man couldn’t be convinced.

Jimmy said, “Now he called again today, and he’s claiming that his car has no oil at all, that he’s bone dry. And he wants a refund.”

Jeez…

Here’s what he had to say.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And one TikTok user made some good points.

You can’t please everyone…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.