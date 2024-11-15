Guy Blasts Speakerphone Call On Treadmill, So Runner Next To Him Turns Up His Breathing To Send a Message

When someone decides to have a full-blown conversation on speakerphone, it’s tough not to get annoyed.

So, what would you do if the person on the treadmill next to you started up a full-volume conversation just as you were gearing up for a run?

Would you ignore it?

Or would you find a way to put a stop to it?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this very predicament.

Here’s how it played out.

Sorry, am I breathing too loud over your phone call I went to the gym yesterday to do a 5k treadmill run. I usually stand around for a few minutes messing about with headphones, figuring out what to listen to, etc, etc. There’s a guy next to me, walking, looking at his phone, whatever headphones are on so I can ignore everybody. I’m just about to start my run, and the guy starts talking on his phone, on speakerphone, doing the perpendicular to his face thing. I can hear both sides of the conversation over my reasonably loud headphones. Grr

Frustrated with the guy’s phone call, he finds his own way to be annoying.

A couple of disapproving glances fail to distract him from being an annoying jerk. When I run, I have two long-ish intakes of breath, then two sharp exhales as my foot lands, so they are pretty forced out. I’m usually aware of anyone in the immediate vicinity who hasn’t got earphones in, and I’ll try to make them quiet. I didn’t do that for this guy; instead, I gave them a little extra noise.

It didn’t take the guy long to give up and leave.

Two minutes in, I feel his disapproving glare. He passively aggressively stabs at the treadmill to stop it and stomps off. Leaving me in peace to tone down my breathing and run in peace. Sorry dude! And thank you.

Too funny! That must’ve added some awkwardness to the phone call.

