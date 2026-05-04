The Complaint Marathon: Why This Worker Deserves a Medal After Dealing With the World’s Pickiest Customer

If you work in a job where you have to deal with customers, you’re gonna run into a few bad apples from time to time.

There’s no avoiding it!

In this story, a worker shared their thoughts about a customer who was totally unreasonable.

Let’s take a look at what went down!

Bougie Men. “When I think of hoity-toity customers, I usually imagine an upperclass or wannabe upperclass Karen. Lately, I’ve been seeing more men with this attitude. I’ll give you an example. I had one guy call in about an almost $300 order demanding a refund. No context, no name, just give me a refund. He said I should know how to do that…okay. I FINALLY got him to tell me the issue. His response was that everything was garbage…I asked him to elaborate considering that he ordered about 16 different products. Guy goes on to say the products weren’t the same as what they ordered at other companies. Not the same size or texture and it was all garbage.

He was sending some mixed signals…

My petty self went down the list of items one by one “so this was garbage and that was garbage and so was this?” Now miraculously after going one by one like that, with a lot of spite, turns out 5 of the products were fine and he was keeping those, but if course everything else was garbage.

Well, well, well…

I’m fed up with the guy at this point, “Oh so it isn’t all garbage? Just the ….” Wouldn’t you know, after going over the list of “garbage” again, suddenly there are 2 other products that were fine but naturally due to the experience he should get a full refund on the order…”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

There are some customers out there who just want to complain about EVERYTHING.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was shopping on her lunch break when a customer grabbed her and dragged her to the cash register.