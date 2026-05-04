Dad Turns His Back On His Son When He Remarries, But When His Son Is Diagnosed With Leukemia, He Wants Back In His Life

Imagine having divorced parents. You’re raised by your mom, and your dad isn’t in your life at all. What would you do if your dad found out you were dying and suddenly wanted back in your life, trying to be a super dad all of a sudden? Would you give him a second chance or turn your back on him?

In this story, one young man is in this situation, and he hates his dad. He finally told his dad how he really feels about him, but he’s wondering if he was too harsh.

Here’s what he said.

AITAH for making my dad cry on purpose? I 20M recently got diagnosed with leukaemia and it’s bad, I’m always tired and in pain now and I’m completely bald from chemo. My parents got divorced when I was 5 and dad remarried when I was 7, his new wife basically told him it’s either me or her and he chose her. I’d still see him here and there but I never slept at his new house. He’d always tell me that he loved me tho, which was straight up nonsense because if he did he’d have fought his wife for me.

But his distance from his dad didn’t distance him from his dad’s family.

I was always very close to his side of the family since mom was from a different country and her entire family lived in that same country. Even my grandparents who are both dead now. My grandparents would always show me photos of the stuff dad would do with his new family and kids and all the vacations he’d take them on and it always freaking hurt me. I hated him for years.

Things have changed.

Once I was diagnosed it like broke something in him and he finally put his foot down and decided to actually be a dad to me. He became super dad. He’d always be by my side and wouldn’t leave me alone. He even brought me to his house and introduced me to his kids despite his wife’s wishes. He says he wants to make it up to me and that he’s always loved me and that he wants to make sure I know that.

But it’s too much too late.

It’s gotten so much tho, my younger self would have loved this but I hate it. He could have always done it and always could have been a good dad to me but never thought I was worth of it until I was literally freaking dying. I hate him. I told him so last night after he went on about how much he loves me and everything.

He shared feelings he’d bottled up for a long time.

I just had enough and told him to stop the nonsense. I said he never loved me enough to step up to his wife until I was freaking dying. I told him his new kids were clearly his priority and he’s only with me now because if I die the guilt of being a bad dad to me my whole life would eat him alive. He was crying by that point and begging me to stop but I didn’t. I told him how much I freaking hated him when I was with my grandparents and when they’d tell me about all his vacations and activities with his real children. I freaking hated all of them and his wife and children because he saw them as more worthy of him than me my entire life.

He doesn’t regret what he said.

When I finished ranting he was full on sobbing and his wife ended up kicking me out and calling me names. My mom and stepdad say I went too hard on him and that he’s really struggling with everything. But I don’t regret it because I let out things I’ve been holding in for years and it felt damn good. Was that an jerk move tho?

His dad is crying because he knows it’s all true. He was just hoping to make up for lost time, which is impossible.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

This person thinks he did the right thing.

This person shares how they would’ve handled it.

Exactly.

One person shares hopes for the future.

His dad doesn’t deserve his forgiveness.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who isn’t sure she wants a sibling relationship with a sister she met later in life.