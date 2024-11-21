He Agreed To Help His Ex Put On A Fun Event, But When She Told Him He’d Have To Help Pay For It He Dug Out All Of His Small Change

When you volunteer to help someone put on an event, you likely know it is going to be a lot of work.

What would you do if this person (who also happened to be your ex) also expected you to pay for the event as well?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so he paid her in the most annoying of ways.

Check it out.

A refund to the nearest cent. I (M22 at the time) was working in a foreign country for 6 months. The company that had brought me over was also managing the accommodation I was staying in and looking after a lot of other people in the same situation as me. (young and on site for a few months to work for a local company). As a result, I was living in a sort of small, very friendly expat community of around forty people.

Sounds like a fun experience.

On the whole, we saw each other a bit all the time because we lived in the same residences and we spent a lot of evenings together. Not everyone was necessarily the best of friends, but there were several groups of friends who got on well together. I dated a girl (let’s call her F) for a few days before ending the relationship because she was incredibly boring. Of course she didn’t take it too well but it didn’t matter, we just ignored each other cordially for most of the evenings in the group. One day, F wanted to organise a themed evening where we had to award prizes based on votes like: the funniest, the most beautiful, the one who drank the most etc… in the style of an Oscar ceremony. Everyone loved the idea and could vote, but people wanted me to be the one to host the evening and present the prizes to the winners. (I was often the funny guy, which is why the others wanted me to host the evening).

I don’t think I would have agreed to host with my ex.

F reluctantly agreed under general pressure, and to tell the truth I did too. I was a bit put off by the idea of doing it, even though the concept was really cool. As a result, I found myself having to help F organise everything, she had a lot of ambition, you could tell she wanted it to be perfect, even going so far as to find a photographer. She asked everyone to contribute to the evening. Not a huge amount either bit still a significant one. The problem was that when the day of the party arrived, F realised that she was going to need a lot more help than she was willing to accept to organise the whole thing and a lot of things were badly planned or evaluated. Not enough food and alcohol, logistical problems with chairs and tables, quite a few things in the end. I had to pay out of my own pocket in a hurry (and willingly), and arrange with a friend and his pick-up truck for us to manage the logistical stress 1 hour before the start of the evening.

She sounds like a control freak.

F was unbearable, refusing to let my friends help with the organisation (although they were invited to the party) and explaining that my purchases were perfectly useless because not everyone consumed like I did. I kinda ignored her and just do the work with the friends and kept in reserve the extra food and alcohol. Anyway, the party took place and it was a great moment, except for F who withdrew crying in her room in the middle of the evening because it was raining a little and so “its ruined her perfect party that she had taken so long to organize”. Result I still had to manage the rest of the evening alone in the end. And I even had to feed the poor guy she found as a photographer while the guy did it for free but “he didn’t pay his participation and he wasn’t in the group of people invited so he just had to take the photos and not participate in the party.” (I introduced him to everyone, and even gave him an impromptu award at the end for “best photographer”). In the end, the party lasted wayyy more than expected and the reserve i prepared was all drunk or eaten.

It’s good she got to enjoy the party in the end.

F came eventually back and also enjoyed the end of the party (and the bottle i did buy too….). Where is the problem you would tell me? Well F had the nerve to call me the next day asking me to pay my share of contribution while I had paid more than 5 times the amount for food and alcohol that she did not want to plan. So, I ignored it at first. But every week she insisted! Until the day I left the country, when she even sent me a message to tell me not to forget any part of my “debt”. I had a few hours after packing my things waiting for the taxi to take me to the airport and before going around to say a last goodbye to some.

I’ve heard of people doing this before.

I had a huge bowl in which I left all my small coins. So I counted all the coins and fortunately there was the sum, but I still change some big coins for small ones from a local seller. I filled the equivalent of a bottle of 2L like that. And i went to say goodbye to everyone, I met F and handed her the bottle in front of everybody and loved the look on her face when i gave her this big heavy bottle. It took me more than 1 hour and 30 minutes to count everything but it was worth it as a friend told me afterward that she did counted it to the last cent! That was my petty revenge !

It sounds like she got what she wanted in the end, even if it was inconvenient.

Let’s see what the people in the comments had to say.

I was wondering this as well.

Now here is a funny idea.

This person hates the idea of a party like this.

Here is a commenter who loves the story.

This person doesn’t think he should have paid.

I wouldn’t have paid her a dime.

She definitely didn’t pull her weight.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.