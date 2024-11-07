Husband Gathered Evidence Of His Wife’s Infidelity, But Now She’s Mad He Wants A Divorce

The word infidelity conjures images of wine glasses hitting the wall and shattering and laundry being thrown outside.

That may happen in the movies, but in real life it can be much quieter and calmer.

That’s what happened here.

See why this man has lost the passion for his wife.

AITA for becoming indifferent towards my wife after discovering her affair? My wife and I have been together for 8 years, 5 of them married. I thought we were the kind of couple that could tell each other any problem. I loved her deeply and always believed she felt the same way about me. Like many couples, we had our ups and downs, but I never thought it could lead to infidelity.

It was business as usual for a while.

4 months ago, I started noticing changes in her behavior. She was more distant, always glued to the phone and avoiding our conversations, you know the typical thing about a cheating person. One day, I came across a message on her phone that confirmed what I feared the most: she was seeing someone else. It was like a punch in the stomach. I felt anger, sadness, and an overwhelming sense of betrayal. But instead of confronting her right away, I decided to wait. My main reason was to protect myself in case of a divorce. If I was going to face this situation, I wanted to have solid evidence. So I spent the next two months gathering messages, photos, and anything else I could use if things got legally difficult. During those two months, I pretended things were normal while the pain piled up.

I watched her act like everything was fine, and with each passing day, my feelings for her faded. The love I once felt was replaced by indifference. If anyone says that love for someone doesn’t go away, well, it’s not entirely true.

Then it was time to do something.

When I finally gathered all the evidence, I confronted her. I showed her everything I knew, and although she tried to deny it at first, she finally admitted that she had been having an affair. She said it was a mistake, that she still loved me, and that she wanted to work things out. But by then, I didn’t feel anything anymore. I didn’t scream, I didn’t cry, I didn’t even get angry. I simply told her that it was okay, that we could get a divorce and that we could each move on with our lives. My lack of emotion baffled her. She said my indifference was cold and cruel and that if I had truly loved her, I should have fought to save our marriage, which was ironic coming from her. But the truth was that I did love her, very much. Only after two months of living with the betrayal in silence, I just didn’t care. AITAH for becoming indifferent towards my wife after discovering her affair?

Here is what folks are saying.

I’d say it’s also a self-preservation method.

She’s so manipulative!

Great comeback!

I admired it, too. Must have been hard.

Haha exactly! Makes no sense.

All the best to this guy!

He’ll probably have to deal with those emotions eventually.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.