Employee Had To Take His Work Truck Home On The Weekends, But He Wasn’t Allowed To Drive It 12 Feet To Get The Mower Out Of The Garage

It’s reasonable to tell employees who have a work vehicle that they are only allowed to drive the vehicle for work related reasons.

But sometimes there really need to be exceptions to that rule.

In today’s story, a man can’t even back his work truck out of his garage and into his driveway without his boss complaining.

In the end, complying with the boss’s policy is the perfect way to get revenge and to get his boss to understand how ridiculous the rules were.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Can’t even drive the company truck 12 feet on the weekend? Okay. This is my husband’s story from a few years ago. He was an equipment salesman and had a company pick up that he brought home at night and on weekends. His company did not allow personal use aside from driving it to and from work. Some salesmen took advantage of having a pick up and did use it for personal use and the company installed GPS systems on all company vehicles at the first of the year. My husband was pretty miffed as he really hadn’t misused his truck, but he figured he had nothing to hide, so he shrugged it off.

The GPS turned out to be annoying.

In February, he had to attend a trade show on a Saturday. This triggered the GPS and he would got a nasty call from his boss who was located in another state. My husband had to provide documentation that he was attending a company-sanctioned event; he felt like he was being babysat. This happened a couple other times as well.

His boss was completely unreasonable about the truck.

One Saturday that spring, he backed the truck out of the garage and onto the driveway to get the lawnmower out. After he finished mowing, he pulled it back into the garage. Yup, you guessed it, this triggered the GPS twice and on Monday, his boss called him and chewed him out. My husband tried to explain, but ”Lou” was mad. “You know you are not to drive the company truck on the weekend!” “I was moving it out of the garage so I could get my mower out. Does your report show how far each trip was?” “They were .0025 miles each…(he paused as he seemed to realize how short of a distance these trips were)…but, well, that doesn’t matter. No driving after hours or on the weekends. This is being noted in your file!”

Now it’s time for malicious compliance…

So on the weekends he either parked on the street or in the driveway. A few weeks later, his compliance became malicious. We lived in the midwest where thunderstorms, tornados, and hailstorms are not uncommon. We were under a storm advisory with a strong probability of hail. ”Should you move your truck into the garage?” I asked my husband. ”You’d think so, but today is a Sunday and I am forbidden from driving my truck even a few feet, so it’s going to stay where it is,” he said.

Her husband had no choice but to let the hail hit the truck.

As the hail came down (about the size of a quarter), he stood looking out the window at the truck grinning. He loved explaining the damage to his boss and reminding him why the truck was no longer parked in a nice, safe garage. The policy was relaxed/reworded a few weeks later, not sure if it was a direct result of this.

That was a great way to let the weather get revenge!

It’s great that the revenge actually led to change as well.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader had the GPS come in handy once.

A customer shares how the GPS helped when a plumber’s bill was too high.

This reader’s favorite part was the husband watching the hail.

Another reader would’ve gotten revenge in a different way.

This reader shares a “pre-GPS-era” story.

The GPS is probably a good idea but it shouldn’t be taken to the extreme.

You have to trust people a little.

