He Hasn’t Told His Wife That They Can Afford To Retire Early, Making It Seem Like They’re Struggling Financially So She Won’t Overspend

Money tends to complicate a marriage, especially when one spouse is frugal and the other one isn’t or there is a lack of trust.

The husband in this story has a unique method to evade disagreements about money and also prevent overspending.

Check out how he handles their finances.

It’s a doozy.

My wife has no idea I handle all of the financial decisions in our family. So much so that my wife has never checked her retirement accounts, bank accounts, etc. I don’t even think she remembers the passwords, although she has them.

It’s working out so far.

She just doesn’t care and HATES to talk about budgets and money.

Now, I have access and she gave me authorization to trade/manage on all of both of our retirements. I’ve done really well in the market for the last 5 years. Well enough that we could potentially retire early and the kids are covered for school, weddings, etc. But…I’m not bringing it up.

And there’s no sign of a change.

I’m going to pretend we’re still struggling and continue to stay the course with savings. She’ll appreciate it 20 years from now, when otherwise she’d feel comfortable digging in to our savings. She has complete access to see any of it at any time. Still, I feel like I’m doing something wrong. AITAH?

Here is what folks are saying.

Right. What’s the point in having a nice retirement if your working years are stressful?

Communication is vital.

It’s so unkind to deprive her of a nice life now. She should have autonomy in that.

Nice idea. You could also do it through a third-party to take some of the judgment out of it.

I’ve heard of this. It’s hard enough to lose your life partner!

I bet he pinches and surveils every penny she spends.

This definitely doesn’t sit right.

