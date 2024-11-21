He Inherited His Grandmother’s House And Spent A Fortune On Renovations, But When the Family Demanded The Home Back In “Original Condition” He Took It Literally

Everybody knows inheritances can be tricky.

Sometimes fighting over who gets what tears families apart, especially when something as large and sentimental as a house is on the line.

This fixer upper got a glow up, then there was a family blow up.

Let’s drill into it!

You want the house? Ok good luck at the renovation. This happened in year 2015, this is the long story short of the already long story. My grandmother on my father’s side died in 2007 bless her soul. She owned a house and lot – a bungalow type near the sea, this house wasn’t paid in full and there’s still a remaining balance of about $5,200 in US dollars (this is already big money for us). Because my father is the only son, his older sisters agreed he should get the house (there was no will) but he should pay the remaining balance.

Seems fair enough.

We lived there and renovated the house. My father did almost 75% of the work – he added 2 bedrooms, ceiling, furnitures, added another bathroom, tiled the floors, kitchen sink, and septic tank (no drainage system on that location). Basically we received the house in bare shape. We paid fully in 2015 but we didn’t receive the title. There was so many excuses.

You always have to get things in writing.

2016 comes. His nephew – a retired commander – visited my parents and told my father that he wants to add a second floor so he and his wife could live there also. My father didn’t agree and he called his older sister if they want that to happen. They just said that they don’t want to get involved. His nephew showed him that he already had the title of the house (don’t know how he did that maybe he used his political background? I’m not sure).

They say possession is nine-tenths of the law.

My father was furious he called me and told me what happened. At that time, I already bought a small patch of land for them when they want to retire, but I’m still saving enough money to build a house suitable for their needs. There were court battles that I will not include but in the end his nephew won.

But was justice really served?

But there was an agreement that he has to pay my father $7,400. He mailed us the contract that we should vacate the house after 6 months. And there was a specific item that our lawyer pointed out. a. We should repaint the house (no specific color) b. Leave the house in original state. Guess what we hired a construction team to demolish the bedroom, the bathroom, remove the ceiling, kitchen sink, tiled floor, and also the septic tank. Leaving it in original state.

The glow up turned into a throw down.

We spend about $2800 including the labor. The cherry on top, we painted the house with black inside and red outside with violet dots it was a huge eyesore. I was bombarded with lots of calls and messages from my aunts and cousin which I didn’t reply to. We went no contact after that.

Revenge is best served with a cherry on top.

My parents now live in a beautiful farmhouse tending their small garden. They enjoy morning walks by the lake, just living a stress-free environment. They are planning to adopt a puppy next month.

Hopefully that puppy doesn’t try to steal their house.

Maybe you’re wondering: $5000 is a small amount of money. I didn’t include that the title was pawned to someone. Not a family member. We got our money back because we have receipts proving we paid the remaining balance. The judge ruled that besides the remaining balance that we had paid, we should also get paid with the renovation expense.

In conclusion, reading the fine print is important.

Where there’s no will, there’s still a way.

It’s too bad when money comes between family.

