HR Confronted An Employee After He Made Inappropriate Comments, But When The Forced Him To Involve The Whole Company In An Embarrassing Situation… He Got The Last Laugh

Most people realize by now that human resources isn’t there to take the employees side on pretty much anything.

This guy got called on the carpet for making a rude comment after a night out, but they way he saw it, he was the one being mistreated.

You might not agree with how he decided to handle it.

Check out the details.

HR doesn’t like me. WAY back in winter 2006/2007 a classmate got a promotion at work, so a dozen or so of us night shift production folks went out to celebrate that Thursday (payday). This included 2 of his supervisors that we got along with (important for later).

They were having a good time until…

Of course with most of us being in our early 20s, we drank until the bar closed, then split off to keep drinking. 5 of us went to his place, 3 of us being classmates. #4 was a fellow tech from my line,, #5 was a production tester from his line. My classmates were getting a hands-on with #5, so I drove #4 home somewhere around 5am.

This is where he got himself in trouble…

That Sunday I made a comment to classmate #2 that “usually you take them for supper first,” while I was on that line. It was overheard by a couple of the people that had joined us. That comment was the only one I made (also important for later). Couple weeks go by, and I get sent by my line manager to go see HR in the middle of my shift. It was a semi-expected meeting, based on what I had heard around there.

Things got intense…

I spent close to an hour getting grilled, and told HR exactly what I saw and said as well as mentioned his supervisors that were there (see: note) Found out 2 things… Folks had been spreading rumours for 2 weeks, and she was not of age for the bar. Essentially folks were calling her names. HR required me to send an apology email out, because they figured out I was “the source” (see: note). Oh boy, did I send an email out.

He thought he was doing the right thing!

CC’d the entire company, stating what I saw and that I was only apologizing for my original comment that “usually you buy them supper first” but not for what it had snowballed into as I hadn’t even said it more than once. Also stated that her own supervisors should have known she wasn’t of age. Funny enough, HR sent an email out the next day telling people to not spread rumours. She left a week or so later.

He got what he wanted!

I was promoted in July 2007, and there was still no mention of that email or event when I was promoted again in 2009, and again in 2010. My exit interview also made no mention of it in 2010. HR never did have another meeting with me, even though I know there were other complaints about me. Almost like they didn’t want another company wide email going out.

How can things be hidden from this guy for two weeks!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This person thinks the police needs to get involved!

This user shares how things got messy at their workplace!

This user knows the guy needs to be careful!

While the story is confusing for some, others know this man is very problematic!

This isn’t a flex.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.