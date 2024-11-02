He Went On A Date With A Woman He Met On Tinder, But When She Showed Up With A Friend Citing “Safety Reasons” He Called The Whole Thing Off

It’s hard to know who you can trust on the internet.

Women especially know they need to take precautions when it comes to meeting strangers, or even people they’ve only met a few times.

But is this particular situation about safety or a scam?

See for yourself in this post about a Tinder date.

AITAH for refusing to continue the date because she showed up with a friend unannounced? I got matched on Tinder for a Saturday date. We agreed on a café in public.

But the result is less than romantic…

Then she shows up with a friend of hers who is more attractive than herself.

When I met them, I asked what’s up and she said “I brought a friend, if you don’t mind. Just to be more comfortable.” “I thought this was a date since I specifically asked if you would like to go out for food and drinks with me? ” I asked. She said her friend wanted to come for security reasons.

And he is baffled.

I got annoyed and said ” I’m not doing 3-person date, sorry have a good one, ” and left. I’m 27 year old with almost no free time looking for a serious partner, not some situation-ship or a fun night. My profile also clearly states ” looking for something serious and long term. ” Is this normal to bring a friend on a date or am I just behind with the times?

Here is what folks are saying.

That’s the traditional way, anyway.

A lot of people said this and apparently it’s common, but it seems like a lot of trouble just for a meal.

It’s weird to spring that on someone in person.

I thought the idea was to avoid drama, not create it?

I see. So you don’t have to eat a free meal with someone you have no intention of dating.

This story made me cringe.

So awkward!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.