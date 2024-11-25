Her Brother Used Up All Of Their Internet Allotment, So She Decided To Use Her Time Offline To Redecorate His Bedroom

Let’s be real: teenage siblings learn the art of war at home in between classes.

In this case, a woman shares the story of when she was so mad that her brother used up all the internet allotment, she spent over 6 hours “redecorating” his bedroom.

Let’s read the story.

Use all the internet? Don’t worry, I will find something to occupy my time. 12 years ago when I was 17, I came home from a week away babysitting for my sister. It was school holidays so my brother had been home all week and left to spend a week at our dads. All i wanted to was come home and Skype my friends. This was a time before unlimited internet, and somehow he had used our full 80GB allotment before going away. And it didn’t renew for another 4 days.

She would not let it go unpunished.

You better believe when I got home, to no internet and no data, I was very mad.

I took revenge in the pettiest way I could think of. All my magazine posters i had saved up during my early teen years finally came in handy. I spent the next day covering his walls in One Direction, Justin Bieber and Twilight posters. I changed up his bedding and decorated his room how I saw fit. It took me over 6 hours to do the posters alone.

She was very dedicated to making him learn a lesson.

He got home the following weekend and immediately tried to get me in trouble with our mum but she just laughed. The best part though, he couldn’t be bothered taking it down so his room stayed like that for weeks, until one night the giant 1D poster fell down on him in his sleep. That morning, feeling defeated by my pettiness, he changed his room back. I have not felt that sort of satisfaction since.

