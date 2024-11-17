Her Coworkers Didn’t Help Her Clean Up The Office, So She Stopped Doing It Herself And Let The Leftover Food Rot

Some people can’t handle it if their workspace is dirty and filthy.

So in today’s story, one office worker would clean, mop, vacuum, and get rid of the garbage in their office regularly.

Eventually, she got tired of cleaning by herself without anyone helping, so she decided to stop cleaning and see what happened.

Let’s see how it plays out in the full story below.

I Made my boss and coworkers to possibly eat spoiled food ? I am working in an office for many years now. And because I am the only one who cleans and takes care of the place, I finally had enough of no one else helping.

I am washing the office cups and cutlery everyday, including other people’s. I am throwing away the garbage, vacuuming and mopping, and doing the bathrooms. And finally, I am picking up after everyone like I am their mother. I don’t feel appreciated.

No one has offered to help of course, and I can’t stop cleaning because the office will reek. So, here comes my small petty revenge. People have been leaving their snacks open in the kitchen for many, many days in a row. So right now, we have 10 different snacks open.

I used to take rubber bands and properly close them up (the snacks) or put them in containers I found in order to preserve them. So that they keep fresh longer. Now, I stopped doing that.

You know what, I don’t really want to eat any of those snacks. So I will just let them be open for weeks now… in the open air… In our really hot Mediterranean county we live.

And so, these snacks have been opened for at least a month now. And they continue eating them without checking them, and they are not bothered at all! But I know from past experience that these particular snacks can grow small tiny maggots. Oh no!

