Her Daughter Is Being Bullied But The School Hasn’t Done Anything About It. So She’s Suing Them To Get Justice.

Bullying is no laughing matter.

Most adults understand this, but it doesn’t mean they’ll do something about it.

That’s why the mom in this story is taking more drastic steps to protect her daughter.

Check out what happened that brought her to this position.

AITA for threatening to sue both the school and the family of my daughter’s bully? My husband and I have an 11-year-old daughter who’s been going through severe bullying at school. It started off with just name calling but it keeps getting worse than that. Recently, some kids found out about her adoption and started saying horrible things. Telling her that her birth mother didn’t want her, that she’s unwanted and a reject, even though her mother loved her very much to the point she literally gave her life so she could be here.

And the trauma goes deeper than that.

A few days ago, she came home in tears. They’d cut off 2 inch of her ponytail in class all while taunting her names and laughing at her reaction. They follow her through the halls to make fun of her on a regular basis now. My husband and I have been in touch with the school about the bullying more times than I can count. I emailed, called, even showed up in person to speak with teachers and the principal, but all I got were empty promises that they’d “look into it.” Nothing changed and my daughter’s mental health has taken a hit. She’s anxious, struggling to sleep and now begs us not to send her to school. Finally, out of frustration and feeling like no one was taking this seriously, we reached out to a lawyer to explore legal action against both the school and the bully’s family.

Only when the school and her parents learned we were considering a legal action did they start to act.

But this mom isn’t buying it.

Suddenly, the school calls me to say they’re moving the bully out of my daughter’s class and claim they “had a talk” with her. The girl’s parents reached out too, saying they’d “talk to their daughter” and promised it would stop. But honestly, I don’t believe them. It feels like they’re all saying this just to get me to back off and avoid the legal consequences. I worry that once the dust settles, things will go right back to how they were and my daughter will still be dealing with this. My family thinks I should give the school and parents a chance now that they’re finally taking action, but I feel like it’s all for show. So, AITA for moving forward with legal action even though the school and the bully’s parents now claim they’re handling it?

Here is what folks are saying.

I’d be livid if someone did this to my niece or nephew. These stories make me so mad.

I don’t think doing karate in school will solve anything, but otherwise, yes.

Accountability matters.

All bullies are cowards. I’m not surprised this did the trick.

That’s one of the great things about advocacy!

I hope this mom takes her out of this school.

She’s definitely right to stand up for her kid.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.